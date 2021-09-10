O.C. firefighters battle lightning-sparked fire at Aliso Viejo home

A fire burns an Orange County home after a lightning strike on Sept. 9, 2021. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Thunderstorms with lightning moved through parts of Southern California Thursday night, lighting several fires across Orange County, officials said.

Before 11 p.m., Orange County firefighters were already dealing with various fires believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, Orange County Fire Authority officials said.

One of the fires was burning at a home in the 20 block of Birchmont in Aliso Viejo.

“After a thorough scene examination our investigators determined the most probable cause for the fire was the lightning,” Fire Authority officials tweeted.

Firefighters battled the blaze as rain poured down, eventually saving the home from fire damage, which was mostly contained to the garage.

A vehicle inside the garage was also badly burned, photos showed.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fires.

⚡️⚡️At just before 11 last night multiple lightning strikes caused various fires across #OC.



This house fire was one of those many fires. After a thorough scene examination our investigators determined the most probable cause for the fire was the lightning. pic.twitter.com/I0I5vWMv4F — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 10, 2021