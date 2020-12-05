O.C. firefighters increase containment of 7,375-acre Bond Fire

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter stands on a driveway covered in fire retardant while working to contain the Bond Fire in Modjeska Canyon near Lake Forest on Dec. 3, 2020. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Crews on Saturday gained further containment of the 7,375-acre Bond Fire burning in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County.

The brush fire began late Wednesday night as a house fire in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Drive that spread rapidly, consuming thousands of acres as erratic, gusty winds fanned the flames. Containment of the blaze increased to 40% nearly three days later.

“We had favorable weather through the night, we’ve got quite a bit of work done,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday said in a Saturday morning update.

More than 1,580 firefighters converged on the blaze, working to extinguish the flames as Southern California saw dry, windy conditions.

While crews were still assessing the damage, officials said at least five structures were destroyed and another five were damaged in the fire.

Residents in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyons areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders, according to OCFA.

On Friday, all evacuation orders were lifted in the city of Lake Forest, though residents were told to prepare in case they have to flee.

Two U.S. Forest Service firefighters hurt while battling the blaze have been released for the hospital, and no further injuries have been reported, officials said.

Smoke from the Bond Fire, along with the nearby Airport Fire in Corona, clouded the air and triggered a smoke advisory that was extended through Saturday.

“Even in areas far from fires or areas not covered by a smoke advisory, if you can smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, avoid or limit outdoor activities,” the South Coast Air Quality Management District warned.

#CAwx looks dry and warm across most of the state, including #SoCal, for the 6-10 day outlook. https://t.co/AUSNy46oG8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 5, 2020

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UPDATE (Friday, December 4th):

-Smoke Advisory for #BondFire + #AirportFire has been extended to Saturday, December 5th: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/hU3rbedeQr — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) December 4, 2020