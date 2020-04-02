O.C. food bank has hired laid-off restaurant workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crew of workers descended this week on the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to pack boxes of food for those in need.

A month ago, none of these workers would have been there. The program they were hired to staff didn’t even exist.

Like virtually all public and private organizations, the Irvine-based nonprofit has had to dramatically retool its operations in a coronavirus pandemic world where “business as usual” is fast becoming a distant memory.

It’s been a challenge but a necessary one — particularly as an increasing number of people find themselves out of work and schools keep their doors closed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Correction: A headline for this story incorrectly indicated the food bank would be hiring, but in fact the food bank has already filled all open positions and does not expect to have any more openings during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesman. The headline has been updated.