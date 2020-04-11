O.C. food bank to host Easter drive-thru food distribution Saturday at Honda Center

Volunteers hand out food at a drive-thru food bank at Honda Center on March, 21, 2020. (KTLA)

Ahead of Easter, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is hosting a drive-thru food distribution at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday morning.

The “pop-up” will cater to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank is partnering with the Honda Center, the Anaheim Ducks, the city of Anaheim as well as the police and fire departments.

The distribution will take place at the parking lot of the Honda Center, located at 2695 East Katella Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food bank will provide bags of food for up to 7,000 vehicles or households while keeping with physical distancing standards, officials said. Every vehicle will receive a bag each of potatoes, onions, shelf-stable grocery items and King’s Hawaiian Bread.

Officials said there are no income requirements or proof of ID required, but all recipients must be in vehicles.

“This distribution is intended to serve as a safety net for working poor families who have relied on occasional assistance from one of the 121 food distribution sites across (Orange) county that have closed in recent weeks, including individuals who have recently been laid off,” food bank officials said.

The food bank held a similar event at the stadium on March 21.