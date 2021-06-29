O.C. has 10 of California’s cleanest beaches, Heal the Bay report card finds

Here’s some good news (and then some not-so-good news) for those seeking a summer respite by the sea: Beaches across California are much cleaner than in years past.

In its annual survey of more than 500 beaches, Heal the Bay reported Tuesday that 93% of California’s beaches logged good water-quality marks between April and October 2020 — an encouraging assessment for a coastline that sees all manner of trash, pesticides and bacteria (not to mention microplastics, automotive fluids and tire particles) flushed into the ocean whenever it rains.

A severe drought has meant less-polluted beaches during the summer — particularly in Southern California, where Orange County had 10 of the state’s cleanest beaches. But even a dry year has led to troubling patterns during the winter and stubborn pockets of pollution along the coast.

For the second year in a row, an unusual number of beaches in San Mateo County topped the list of dirtiest beaches in California. The environmental group also called out Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey and other well-known trouble spots.

