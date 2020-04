Orange County approved broad guidelines about how businesses and other organizations like churches might reopen as coronavirus restrictions are eased — but state guidelines must still be followed, officials say.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 29, 2020.

Today the Board voted on guidelines for businesses to use as a base for their individual re-opening plans once the Governor has modified the statewide Stay-At-Home Order. This action does NOT allow businesses to reopen immediately, as some misleading articles may state. — Lisa A. Bartlett (@OCSupBartlett) April 29, 2020