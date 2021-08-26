O.C. health official: Too soon to tell whether county’s COVID-19 surge is finally peaking

Javier Garcia wears a mask in Laguna Beach while sweeping outside Broadway by Amar Santana in May. Orange County has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this summer.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County health official said Wednesday it was too soon to say whether the county has reached the peak of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

“I don’t want to jump to that conclusion yet because we know that it can always change,” Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s deputy health officer, said, especially if people ease up on protective measures. “And we know, more recently, schools just opened and that can also impact numbers” in coming weeks.

Chinsio-Kwong said that rates of coronavirus cases remain at levels categorized as “high transmission,” although recent rates of positive tests have been reassuring.

As of Thursday morning, 573 people in Orange County were hospitalized with the virus, including 129 in intensive care, according to statistics provided by the county health agency.

