Health officials in Orange County are closely monitoring the rise in coronavirus cases after seeing the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 779 new cases were reported by CalREDIE, the California Department of Public Healths case reporting system, a large increase from Monday’s 456 cases. Clayton Chau, the county’s interim county health officer, said while the steep numbers are alarming some of the positive cases go back over the past two weeks.

Still, Chau said he is is currently considering issuing a new health order to close bars throughout the county after O.C. was placed on the state’s coronavirus watch list on Monday.

“We are in consideration about that right now and I am looking at the data,” Chau said at a news conference on Tuesday. “So, yes, there will be more to come on that.”

Chau said it is imperative all residents to wear face coverings, frequently wash their hands and practice social distancing whenever possible.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said she is also very concerned with the rise in cases and seeing many people not wearing face coverings.

“Young adults 18-30 are really where we are starting to see huge numbers, they’re just out in the community partying like nothing is happening here,” Foley told KTLA. “It’s really very simple. I am not sure how it became so political.”

Some restaurants, including The Dylan in Brea and Javier’s in Newport Beach, have been temporarily closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

“The employee who tested positive at no point had a fever or any symptoms while working,” The Dylan said on Instagram. “They always wore a mask while working.”

The Dylan planned to reopen on July 2.

Countywide, there have been 13,843 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 340 people have died.

