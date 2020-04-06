Orange County to address COVID-19 response in news briefing after health officials report 51 more cases

Orange County health officials reported another 51 cases of COVID-19 Monday ahead of a news briefing on the county’s response to the spreading virus.

A total of 14 people countywide have died of the virus while no new fatalities were reported Monday. Meanwhile, 72 patients remain hospitalized in the intensive care unit, according to O.C. Health Care Agency.

In total, 882 cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Orange County as of Monday afternoon and at least 10,489 people have been tested, officials said.

County officials are expected to address the local response to COVID-19, such as restrictions to curb the virus’ spread, during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Hospitals in the area are working to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases. At least 5,367 hospital beds are available countywide, according to health officials, and local hospitals are able to send overflow patients to the hospital ship USNS Mercy at the Port of L.A.

Meanwhile, the county remains under an emergency health order that places businesses and residents under the same social distancing guidelines given by health officials at the federal, state and local levels — keeping six feet apart from others, staying inside except for “essential” activities like buying food and not engaging in group gatherings and events.