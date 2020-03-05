O.C. health officials seek people who came in contact with 2 presumptive coronavirus patients

A rendering of the 2019-nCoV strain of coronavirus is seen in an image released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Orange County health officials are looking for anyone who might have come in contact with two residents who are believed to have coronavirus.

Officials have said the two presumptive coronavirus cases had recently been in countries where the virus has spread.

“We are conducting robust contact investigations — if there is a chance that you were exposed to either of these cases while they were out in the community while infectious and you are at risk for contracting illness as a result, you will hear from health officials,” the Orange County Health Care agency said.

The agency said it was not providing any details about the patients or where they lived but said they are in good condition and resting at home.

