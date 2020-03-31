O.C. inmate’s death may be linked to coronavirus outbreak

The Central Jail in Santa Ana is seen in an undated photo. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A 69-year-old man who spent roughly two months in the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana was tested for coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, before he died at a hospital Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

The results have not been finalized, and it’s unclear whether the inmate was exhibiting symptoms before he died.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, was booked Jan. 24 on suspicion of a probation violation and possession of narcotics, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, he was taken from the jail to a hospital to be treated for medical problems that resulted from underlying health issues. He died two days later, Braun said.

