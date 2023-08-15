An Orange County judge accused of killing his wife will find out on Tuesday if he will continue to remain free on bail and, if so, if any restrictions will be placed on him.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, faces a murder charge and felony enhancements in the shooting of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl, at their Anaheim Hills home on Aug. 3.

Ferguson reportedly told his court clerk and bailiff that he “just lost it” during an argument with his wife.

“I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry,” Ferguson allegedly wrote in a text message.

The Fergusons’ adult son, who reported the attack to police, claimed that his father was drunk at the time.

Ferguson, who faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts, is free on $1 million bail, though the Orange County District Attorney’s Office wants restrictions placed on the former prosecutor.

Prosecutors want Ferguson to surrender his passport; remain in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties; wear an ankle GPS monitor; allow his concealed weapon permit to be revoked; possess no guns, ammunition or alcohol; and avoid contact with his son who reported the shooting, except under certain circumstances.