O.C. judge scales back rape charges against Newport Beach surgeon, girlfriend

Newport Beach Dr. Grant Robicheaux, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, sit inside a courtroom during a hearing at Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana on Aug. 19, 2021. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County Superior Court judge on Thursday approved a request by state prosecutors to drop a host of rape charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend.

Lawyers for Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, who took over the case from the Orange County district attorney’s office last year, plan to focus their case around two women who say they were attacked in 2016 and 2017, according to court records.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Frank Ospino’s ruling is the latest twist in a case that’s been mired in controversy since it began in 2018 when then-Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas painted Grant Robicheaux, 40, and Cerissa Riley, 34, as sexual predators who used their good looks to prey on vulnerable women, drug them and take them back to their Newport Beach home to sexually assault them.

“Amendments to charging documents are routine and mundane,” Ospino said as he delivered his ruling. “There is nothing mystical, magical or rare about this. What makes it different in this case is frankly the tortured history of the case.”

