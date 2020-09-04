O.C. leaders launch petition to put pressure on Newsom to speed up reopening

A group of Orange County government leaders say their input on the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan has been ignored — and they’re circulating a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to put more power in their hands.

The Open Cal Now effort was launched in a press conference Friday afternoon at Orange Plaza, where O.C. Supervisor Don Wagner, Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill and Lake Forest City Councilman Dwight Robinson spoke against the governor’s newest tiered system for gradually reopening the economy.

Other county leaders in attendance included mayor of Orange Mark Murphy, Villa Park Mayor Robbie Pitts and Al Murray, a former Tustin mayor and city councilmember.

The group accuses Newsom of arbitrarily and erratically shifting between reopening structures without taking enough into account about how local jurisdictions are affected.

They’re using a petition since O.C. doesn’t have the authority to overrule the governor, and state entities could come in and shut down businesses that reopen in violation of California’s guidelines.

“If we could do this without the governor’s approval, I assure you, we’d already be doing it,” Wagner said. “But we do need the governor’s legal approval. The governor needs to recognize his way isn’t working, and let the locals have the control.”

Their website, OpenCalNow.com, does not make public how many people have signed the petition.

Newsom last week unveiled the state’s second version of a phased system to gradually usher in reopenings.

The four-tiered, color-coded system ranks counties based on the number of virus cases and infection rates. Businesses can add more customers or open more services as their county moves into lower tiers.

Currently, Orange County is in the most restrictive tier, which is purple. O.C. public health officials said Thursday that the county may enter the less-restrictive red tier next week if its case rate continues to fall.

Several epidemiologists have praised the new approach, saying it is more nuanced than the last and safer in requiring counties stay in one tier three weeks before entering the next.

“As we either dial forward or dial back the control measures … it takes two or three weeks for us to really see the effects of that action,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, previously told the Associated Press.

But speaking at Friday’s event, Wagner said businesses are struggling “for no good reason” and there’s “a better way” to go about reopening. For example, on the issue of schools, he says resources should be put toward “sanitizing the classrooms, the lunch rooms, the libraries, the teachers lounges,” rather than developing distance learning programs.

Wagner said he’s spoken to other supervisors in San Diego and San Bernardino counties who agree.

“Let’s focus on where the problem is, and let the rest of us live our lives,” Wagner said.

However, Newsom has said a return to normal won’t be viable until a vaccine is widely available or the virus is otherwise drastically curbed. Even the state’s least restrictive tier doesn’t allow for businesses and other venues to reopen at full capacity.

As of Friday, Orange County had confirmed a total of 49,258 novel coronavirus cases, resulting in 1,042 fatalities.