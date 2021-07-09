O.C. man charged with wire fraud, money laundering after selling $3M of medical-grade gloves that were never delivered

An Orange County man was charged with defrauding people who paid for medical-grade gloves during the pandemic that were never delivered, causing nearly $3 million in losses.

Christopher John Badsey, 60, of Lake Forest, was arrested by FBI agents on July 8 without incident.

Badsey is charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to the indictment, Badsey told the victims that he had access to millions of boxes of medical-grade nitrile gloves through his company in Irvine, First Defense International Security Services Corp. (FDI).

He allegedly asked the victims, with whom he made contractual agreements, for a deposit before delivering the gloves and saying it was to ensure the gloves were inspected.

After receiving their payment, Badsey would ask the victims to pick up the gloves from a warehouse in Los Angeles, the statement said.

However, once the victims arrived at the warehouse, Badsey and his employees would allegedly give excuses as to why the gloves could neither be inspected nor delivered.

Badsey is alleged to have left with nearly $3 million of the deposit money, the statement said.

After obtaining the victims’ wire deposits, Badsey and others are believed to have used those funds to make lavish purchases for their personal benefit.

The FBI investigated this case and if convicted of all charges in the six-count indictment, Badsey would face a statutory maximum sentence of 100 years in federal prison.