O.C. man gets 24 years for traveling from Michigan to sexually abuse minors, including 6-year-old girl: DOJ

An Orange County man was sentenced Thursday to more than 24 years in federal prison for traveling out of state to sexually abuse minors, including a 6-year-old girl, and for inducing minors to send sexually explicit videos, Department of Justice officials announced.

Daniel Seibert, 29, of Lake Forest, pleaded guilty in March to production of child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sex, and using a facility of commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, the DOJ said in a news release .

According to court documents, in the spring of 2019 Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a victim who was 6 years old.

“The victim’s mother tried to render the victim unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim,” the court documents revealed. Authorities later recovered images during a search that showed Seibert’s abuse of the child, officials said.

The victim’s mother is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges in Oregon state court, officials said.

In his plea agreement, Seibert admitted that in December 2018 and May 2019, he traveled to Utah to engage in “illicit sexual conduct” with a 14-year-old victim he met online.

Authorities said one of Seibert’s victims said he asked her to send sexually explicit material, knowing she was a minor. Law enforcement officials ultimately found 160 images and eight videos of the girl in Seibert’s possession.

Seibert turned himself into officials from Homeland Security Investigations in March 2020.