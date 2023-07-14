Newport Beach officials, Mayor Noah Blom and Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill put their chompers to work in a mac and cheese eating contest for National Mac and Cheese Day on Friday in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The cheesy competition that took place at Cappy’s Café Newport Beach challenged Mayor Blom and Mayor Pro Tem O’Neill to gobble down 10 servings of mac and cheese to celebrate the partnership between the restaurant and Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Newport Beach officials, Mayor Noah Blom and Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neil compete in a mac and cheese eating contest for National Mac and Cheese Day on Friday in support of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. (Source: Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire)

For every kids meal sold, Cappy’s donates $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help support children’s wishes through the organization.

“We’re raising awareness about Make-A-Wish and what wishes can do,” said Gloria Jetter Crockett, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. “We currently have 562 wishes that are waiting and it’s community events like this that bring people out to see what we’re doing to make sure all wishes are granted in a very timely fashion.”

The competition’s referee was Make-A Wish alum of Anaheim Hills, Zach Mauldin, who had his wish granted to meet Los Angeles Angeles baseball player Mike Trout. Mauldin, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 12, says meeting Mike Trout was a day he will never forget.

“I’ve been a lifelong Angels fan growing up here in Orange County,” Mauldin said. “So when I was able to meet my hero Mike Trout, it was a day I will never forget and an opportunity I will never forget.”

Mayor Pro Tem O’Neill came out victorious after eating two full bowls for mac and cheese while Mayor Blom only finished one bowl.

“We’re supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation, which is a phenomenal organization,” he said. “Just so proud to be here. If you don’t know about Make-A-Wish, please find out a lot more. They make wishes come true for kids in tough situations. It’s a great organization and we’re just so happy to be here.”

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire has granted over 7,900 local wishes to date.