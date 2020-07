Authorities believe a sex offender from Costa Mesa has returned to Orange County following his release from a Central California mental hospital, and they’re warning the public that he may remain dangerous. The mother of a boy who was 7-year-old when Cary Jay Smith allegedly expressed his wish to kidnap and rape the child spoke to KTLA Wednesday.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 15, 2020.