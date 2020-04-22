O.C. mulls closing beaches as heat wave sparks fears of out-of-town crowds

Kylie Wortham, who was laid off when her company closed due to the pandemic, relaxes in a hammock in Huntington Beach.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County officials have been debating whether to close beaches and trailheads during an upcoming heat wave after coastal residents raised concerns about out-of-towners descending on their communities in droves.

The county — and several Orange County cities — previously closed parking lots, parks, piers and trailheads adjacent to their beaches in an effort to curb access amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seal Beach and Laguna Beach closed their beaches entirely.

Still, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen expressed concern this week in a letter to Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents a swath of south Orange County, that leaving the county beaches adjacent to Laguna Beach open would put the health of residents at risk.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s and mid-90s across Southern California by the weekend. Public officials worry this will prompt thousands to head to the sand to cool off, as is typical when temperatures spike.

