O.C. nonprofits open weekly emergency diaper bank distribution for needy families

Pre-packaged diapers can be seen in a Facebook photo posted by Power Of One Foundation on April 14, 2020.

Everyday essentials — including diapers for babies — are still in limited supply nationwide, but a group of Orange County non-profits have teamed up to offer weekly help to families with young children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Wednesday, the Emergency Diaper Assistance Program will provide free packages of diapers to needy families. The weekly diaper distribution is through appointment only and will be done through a drive-thru service at Magnolia Science Academy, located at 2840 W. 1st Street in Santa Ana.

Appointments can be made at powerofonefoundation.org starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays for the following week’s Wednesday’s distribution.

Diapers will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For those attending the diaper distribution, organizers ask the following rules be followed:

Leave windows up at all times. Place each child’s WIC or birth certificate on dashboard of car. One diaper package per child will be given, no exceptions. No children are allowed due to safety concerns. Make sure trunks of cars are empty. No walk-ups, please arrive in a car or get a ride.

The diaper assistance program is a partnership between the Power of One Foundation, Official No One Left Behind, the Diaper Bank, the Orange County Food Bank and the Community Action Partnership of Orange County.