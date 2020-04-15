O.C. nonprofits open weekly emergency diaper bank distribution for needy families

Everyday essentials — including diapers for babies — are still in limited supply nationwide, but a group of Orange County non-profits have teamed up to offer weekly help to families with young children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Wednesday, the Emergency Diaper Assistance Program will provide free packages of diapers to needy families. The weekly diaper distribution is through appointment only and will be done through a drive-thru service at Magnolia Science Academy, located at 2840 W. 1st Street in Santa Ana.
Appointments can be made at powerofonefoundation.org starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays for the following week’s Wednesday’s distribution.
Diapers will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For those attending the diaper distribution, organizers ask the following rules be followed:
- Leave windows up at all times.
- Place each child’s WIC or birth certificate on dashboard of car.
- One diaper package per child will be given, no exceptions.
- No children are allowed due to safety concerns.
- Make sure trunks of cars are empty.
- No walk-ups, please arrive in a car or get a ride.
The diaper assistance program is a partnership between the Power of One Foundation, Official No One Left Behind, the Diaper Bank, the Orange County Food Bank and the Community Action Partnership of Orange County.