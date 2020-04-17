O.C. nurse recovering at home in Long Beach after near-fatal bout with COVID-19

A an Orange County nurse is on the road to recovery and resting at home in Long Beach after a battle with COVID-19 landed him in an intensive-care unit.

Jason Joros, 31, nearly lost his life to the virus.

Joros’ wife, Cristina, credits his dedicated healthcare providers with his recovery. And as it turns out, Jason Joroes used to work at the Long Beach hospital where he was treated, so many of his caretakers were also his friends.

“We don’t think he would have made it this far without them,” Cristina Joros said.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 16, 2020.