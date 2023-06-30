As the holiday weekend approaches, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is warning beachgoers about sea animals that may behave aggressively toward them.

Distressed, sick sea animals have begun washing up on O.C. beaches due to the growth of toxic algae.

“We ask beachgoers not to approach or touch stranded marine animals due to the potential risk of serious bodily harm,” said Supervisor Foley. “As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it is critical to keep both people and pets away from these distressed animals.”

Supervisor Foley says that the Pacific Marine Mammal Center is helping to care for the increasing amount of washed-up animals.

She warns beachgoers, “If you see a sick sea lion or dolphin on the beach, get a lifeguard and call the Pacific Marine Mammal Center Rescue Team.”