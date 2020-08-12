O.C. officials declare 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day, describe him as ‘treasured member of our community’

Kobe Bryant speaks to the media at a press conference before his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are retired by the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2017. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Orange County supervisors picked an easy-to-remember date to designate as Kobe Bryant Day.

It’s Aug. 24, chosen for the two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, the late Lakers legend wore during his 20-year career.

That date is also a day after Bryant’s birthday. He would have been 42 this year.

The supervisors voted to observe Kobe Bryant Day at the request of board Chairwoman Michelle Steel, a lifelong Lakers fan. She said Bryant, who lived with his family in Newport Beach, was a “treasured member of our community” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.”

