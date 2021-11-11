O.C. officials report robust demand for child COVID vaccines

Kailyn Nguyen, 9, gets a COVID-19 vaccination at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch on Nov. 4, 2021.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County is reporting robust interest among parents seeking to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since vaccinations were made eligible for 5- to 11-year-olds last week, there have been 7,788 doses administered, Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, a deputy health officer for Orange County, said Wednesday. Three thousand doses were administered on Tuesday alone, which Chinsio-Kwong called “a great number.”

Those “numbers reflect a very healthy demand in our community for vaccine,” she said, especially considering that it’s a weekday. Demand is expected to pick up through the weekend.

“I’m sure this weekend we’re going to see a lot more kids who are going to get vaccinated,” Chinsio-Kwong said.

