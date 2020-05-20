O.C. officials seeking possible victims of convicted sex offender from Orange

Orange County officials on Wednesday asked any additional victims to come forward as a local convicted sex offender awaits his hearing for another incident in Santa Ana.

Patrick Michael Costello appears in a booking released by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on May 20, 2020.

Santa Ana police arrested Patrick Michael Costello, a 56-year-old man from Orange, on Feb. 6 for allegedly offering a teen boy money in exchange for sex acts, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, Costello was already a registered sex offender due to a 2014 conviction for sending inappropriate texts to another teen boy.

Costello could now face up to nine years in state prison if he’s convicted of the new charges against him, which include six felony counts of a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old, three felony counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 with a prior conviction, and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

He was released on bail the day of his arrest in February, the District Attorney’s Office said. Costello is set to appear at a pretrial hearing on Aug. 18.

Prosecutors noted that Costello’s LinkedIn profile identifies him as the CEO of a private drum school called Synergy Drum Corps. Officials said the company had no ties to the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Anyone with information about any additional victims can contact Santa Ana police Detective Gerry Corona by calling him at 714-245-8343 or sending him an email at gcorona@santa-ana.org. To remain anonymous, they can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.