O.C. officials address county moving back into most restrictive COVID-19 tier

Officials in Orange County are holding a news conference to address their response to a statewide increase in coronavirus cases that has resulted in the county moving back to the most restrictive tier in the state’s reopening plan.

The county had been in the second-least restrictive red tier since Sept. 8. After Monday’s rollback, it has until midnight to make changes needed in order to comply with the new order. Business owners in downtown Orange told KTLA on Tuesday morning they were scrambling to move their services outside.

“Like everybody else, for small businesses it’s just devastating,” said Mike Hernandez, owner of 1886 BREWING. “I have to pivot and figure out what we need to do to get by. I’ve got about 80 employees and they’re all depending on us to keep the doors open.”

As of Monday, the county had reported 65,605 cases of COVID-19 and 1,526 deaths.

Under the purple tier restrictions, the following sectors are permitted for outdoor operations only until further notice: restaurants; places of worship; gyms and fitness centers; cardrooms; satellite wagering; family entertainment centers (such as bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, kart racing, and arcades); movie theaters; museums, zoos, aquariums; playgrounds and recreational facilities; and wineries.

Related Content Orange, Ventura counties among 30 in California to rollback reopenings

K-12 schools that have not reopened for in-person instruction yet will have to remain online, county officials said, but those that had fully reopened prior to Monday for in-person instruction are not required to close.

Bars, pubs, brewpubs and breweries may operate outdoors if they are offering sit-down, outdoor meals.

The following sectors are open for indoor operations: all retail (maximum 25% capacity); critical infrastructure; hair salons and barbershops; libraries (maximum 25% capacity); nail salons and electrolysis operations; personal care services (such as body waxing, estheticians, tattoo, massage); professional sports (without live audiences); shopping centers (maximum 25% capacity).

Both indoor and outdoor operations are required to maintain mitigation measures, including social distancing, face coverings and sanitization.

Check back for updates on this developing story.