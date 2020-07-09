O.C. officials to discuss coronavirus response after recording single-day high for new cases

Orange County officials will provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday after reporting its single-day high in cases the previous day.

On Wednesday, the county recorded 1,333 positive tests, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 20,225. Seven deaths were reported for the 24-hour period.

Currently, Orange County has 679 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, including 234 intensive care unit patients.

The county has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, reporting more than 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic earlier this week. Officials attributed the spike to a backlog of tests that came in from the past month or so.

“With cases of COVID-19 in California increasing over the last six weeks, I ask the residents and visitors of Orange County to please wear a face covering when you are in a public place and unable to properly social distance, as well as following hygiene and social distancing guidance,” Supervisor Michelle Steel said in a statement Monday. “This is of the utmost importance to protect your health and the health of others, so that we can return back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Orange County is among two dozen counties on California’s coronavirus watch list, and recently toggled back on reopenings due to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

