O.C. officials hold COVID-19 briefing amid increased rate of spread

Orange County officials updated the public on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m. Thursday.

County health officials reported 905 new infections and 22 deaths Thursday, which is significantly above its average of 632 new cases and 11 new fatalities per day over the past week.

That brings the county’s total to 32,648 confirmed cases, 543 of which have resulted in a fatality.

O.C. now has the third-highest number of cases among California counties. Orange still lags far behind Los Angeles — where more than 166,800 cases have been confirmed — but only a few hundred behind Riverside, with 32,813 infections.

The virus has been spreading faster in O.C. than before. Nearly 10,000 cases were added in the past two weeks alone — about 30% of the county’s total.

O.C. residents with questions about the status of reopenings and current health guidelines can contact the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 714-834-2000.

