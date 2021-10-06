O.C. oil spill: Cargo ship crossed near rupture site same day pipeline began leaking

A Brazilian cargo ship crossed over the now-ruptured Amplify Energy pipeline off the Orange County coast near where the pipeline broke, the same day is began leaking.

The discovery was made after KTLA compared the exact GPS coordinates of the pipeline breaking point with ship tracking data. It appears around 8 a.m. Friday, a Brazilian container ship crossed over the pipeline almost exactly near the point where it broke and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil.

The cargo ship remained parked off the coast Wednesday.

Officials are still working to determine what exactly caused the spill, but the ship’s path is likely to become part of the investigation.

One emerging possibility is that a cargo ship — inadvertently or not — dragged its anchor along the ocean floor, catching the steel, concrete-covered oil pipe and pulling it over 100 feet until it was pierced or cracked open the way pressure fractures an egg shell.

Federal transportation investigators said preliminary reports suggest the failure may have been “caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear.”

NEW INFO—Today I was able to obtain the exact GPS coordinates of the pipeline breaking point. We compared those coordinates to ship tracking data and it appears around 8am Friday, a Brazilian container ship crossed over the pipeline almost exactly near the breaking point. (1/2) — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 7, 2021

Many questions remain unanswered.

Investigators are also looking at the response by the pipeline company, Amplify Energy Corp. Its emergency response plan for a rupture depended heavily on a quick shutdown — but that’s not what happened.

After an alarm went off in a company control room at 2:30 a.m. Saturday — signaling a rupture that would spill tens of thousands of gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean — the company waited more than three hours to shut down the pipeline, at 6:01 a.m., according to the preliminary findings of an investigation into the spill.

The Houston-based company took another three hours to notify the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Response Center for oil spills, investigators said, further slowing the response to an accident for which Amplify workers spent years preparing.

“How come it took so long? That’s a fair question,” said Richard Kuprewicz, a pipeline consultant and private accident investigator from Redmond, Washington. “If you have any doubt, your action should be to shut down and close. … Something’s not quite right here.”

It’s uncertain why that process dragged out hours in San Pedro Bay, potentially worsening a spill that left some birds coated with oil and has stirred worries about broader environmental impacts.

Amplify’s CEO Martyn Willsher refused to directly answer questions about the alarm when pressed on the issue by reporters Wednesday. He repeated his assertion that the company didn’t learn of the spill until a boat saw a sheen on the water at 8:09 a.m..

“We are conducting a full investigation into that to see if there’s anything that should have been noticed,” Willsher said. He said the pipeline already was shut down by 6 a.m. Saturday, then re-started for five minutes for a “meter reading” before it was shut down again. Willsher did not say when it had been initially shut down or why.

The spill is prompting fresh calls for an end to such drilling into federal waters off California’s coast. But that’s easier said than done.

While the state hasn’t issued a new lease in state water in five decades, drilling from existing platforms continues. Similarly, an effort in Congress that aims to halt new drilling in federal waters — more than 3 miles off the coast — wouldn’t stop drilling that’s already happening.

Speaking from Huntington Beach on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged it’s easier to resist new drilling than to wind down what already exists.

“Banning new drilling is not complicated,” he said. “The deeper question is how do you transition and still protect the workforce?”

Today, there are 19 oil and gas agreements in California’s coastal waters and 1,200 active wells. In federal waters, there are 23 oil and gas production facilities off the state’s coast.

California remains the nation’s seventh-largest oil producing state, and winding down the state’s oil production has proved politically difficult. The industry employs more than 150,000 people, and the state makes money from oil and gas leases.