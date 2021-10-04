O.C. oil spill: What beaches are closed, open in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach

A posted sign warning about water contact may cause illness is posted by life guards after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Vessels with the Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) vessel, background, an oil spill removal organization (OSRO), deploy floating barriers around the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Some of Orange County’s most popular beaches have been indefinitely closed to the public after a pipeline leak spewed an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach over the weekend.

The beach closures were implemented as clumps of oil began washing ashore, along with an untold number of dead birds, fish and other oil-slickened marine life amid the unfolding environmental disaster.

Here’s what beaches are closed — and what is still open — in three cities impacted by the spill:

Huntington Beach

Surf City USA’s popular beaches are effectively closed for the time being.

The Huntington Beach shoreline has been shut down between the Santa Ana River Jetty and Seapoint Street. City officials say it’s unclear how long the closure will remain in place.

Laguna Beach

All city and county beaches in Laguna Beach have been closed since Sunday night. The public is urged to stay away from the shore and pay attention to all closure or warning signs posted at or near the coast.

Newport Beach:

The lone closure as of Monday morning is Newport Harbor, which has been temporarily shut down to vessel traffic.

While all of the beaches in the city remain open, beach and water advisories are in effect. As such, residents and visitors are urged to avoid going into the water and coming into contact with areas of the beach that are oiled.

Health advisory issued

On top of the beach closures, the oil spill prompted the Orange County Health Care Agency to put out a health advisory. It urges residents who were possibly exposed to potentially harmful oil contaminants seek immediate medical attention.

According to the agency, possible effects from excessive exposure to oil or dispersants include: skin, eye, nose and throat irritation; headache; dizziness; upset stomach; vomiting; and cough or shortness of breath.

Seniors, children and those with respiratory diseases like asthma are at an increased risk of experiencing adverse side effects from inhaling oil vapors. Anyone exhibiting such symptoms is asked to contact their doctor or dial 911.

Additionally, because of the potential harmful impacts, health officials are advising residents not to swim, surf, bike, walk, exercise or partake in any other recreational activities along the coast.