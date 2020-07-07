1  of  2
O.C. reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, a 1st for the county

Local News

Patrons dine at 2nd Floor on Main Street on Wednesday in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time, Orange County residents reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, with young people accounting for the bulk of new infections.

“With cases of COVID-19 in California increasing over the last six weeks, I ask the residents and visitors of Orange County to please wear a face covering when you are in a public place and unable to properly social distance, as well as following hygiene and social distancing guidance,” Supervisor Michelle Steel said in a statement.

“This is of the utmost importance to protect your health and the health of others, so that we can return back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The spike was due in part to reports from backlogged test results. The county reported 1,028 additional cases Monday, 1,013 of which were from specimens collected June 20 to July 3; the others were collected before June 19.

