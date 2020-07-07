O.C.’s Fairview Developmental Center, housing COVID-19 patients, was set to close but will stay open

Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa — which was partially reoutfitted in April to accept hundreds of patients recovering from COVID-19 but was barely used while Orange County and surrounding areas kept infection rates flat — was set to be demobilized June 30. But plans have changed.

Due to a consistently low patient count that barely crept into double digits, state agencies in charge of the facility had been in the process of sending staff and resources elsewhere. Now, with regional COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to climb, a group of state and county emergency and health agencies has decided to reactivate the Costa Mesa alternative care site.

Orange County officials on Thursday reported 652 new coronavirus infections and said 556 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, an 11.4% increase in the three-day average hospitalization rate. Among those being treated in hospitals, 193 patients were in ICU units.

Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau said in a news conference Thursday he was concerned with the recent spikes.

