O.C. seeks to ensure enough ambulances to respond to 911 calls as some wait an hour to offload patients

Officials worry Orange County ambulances could become stretched too thin as some are waiting more than an hour to offload patients at emergency rooms while 911 calls pile up.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 5, 2021.

