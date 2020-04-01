O.C. sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus infections, 3 new deaths

Cyclists have the street to themselves in Newport Beach on March 31, 2020. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus infections so far Wednesday, as officials announced 107 new cases — more than in the previous three days combined — and three additional deaths.

In all, 606 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Of those who have died, six were 65 or older and two were between 25 and 34. One was between 35 and 44 and the other was between 45 and 64.

Though the one-day increase was the biggest seen so far — prior to Wednesday, Orange County hadn’t announced more than 80 new cases in a given day — the recent surge continued a steady skyward trend in terms of coronavirus infections in the region.

