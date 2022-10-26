The O.C. Sheriff’s Department is seeking 38-year-old David Moreno in connection to a Oct. 2022 homicide in Laguna Niguel. (OC Sheriff)

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 38-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Laguna Niguel on Oct. 15.

David Moreno, also known as Temper, was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, a department news release stated.

Detectives also said that anyone who might see Moreno should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact the O.C. Sheriff’s Department. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at O.C. Crime Stoppers.