O.C. Sheriff’s bomb squad investigating suspicious package found near Westminster voting center

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found near a voting center in Westminster on Saturday afternoon.

Westminster police received a call shortly after 4 p.m. regarding a package left in a parking lot adjacent to the Westminster Community Services Building. Vote center workers, voters, and ballots were evacuated “because of the nature of the package,” Sheriff’s Cmdr. Alan Iwashita said.

“The investigation is currently still ongoing,” Iwashita said. The bomb squad had just arrived on scene shortly before 6 p.m.

The building will not be used as a vote center until further notice, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Those wishing to vote in person can visit any of the other 167 vote centers in the county.

