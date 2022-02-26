O.C. Sheriff’s Department searching for suspect in Rancho Santa Margarita sexual assault

This sketch of a sexual assault suspect was released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 26, 2022.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who is believed to have sexually assaulted a girl in Rancho Santa Margarita Friday evening.

The attack took place at about 6:30 p.m. on a public roadway near Antonio and Santa Margarita parkways, according to Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the OCSD.

The man, who is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, followed the girl on foot, assaulted her and fled southbound on Antonio Parkway when she called 911, Anderson said.

The girl walked to a nearby store, where deputies found her, though they could not find the suspect after searching the area with deputies, K9 units and air support.

With the victim’s help, the OCSD created a sketch of the suspect, who is believed to have blue/green eyes and be between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet in height. He weighs about 170 pounds, Anderson added.

When he was last seen, the assailant was wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and high-top shoes.

The girl said she did not see any weapons, Anderson added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-647-7419 or 1-855-847-6227.