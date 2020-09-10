O.C. Sheriff’s Department to adopt body cams within next 8 months

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department plans to roll out a body-worn camera program over the next 18 months.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors signaled in a nonbinding straw vote Sept. 1 that it would allocate $679,000 in funding for the program’s implementation. Formal approval is expected Tuesday when county supervisors take a final budget vote. The development was first reported by the Orange County Register.

The Sheriff’s Department had initially asked to add 13 positions and receive $1.9 million in funding for the program’s implementation, but the county chief executive officer recommended that the department instead add 12 positions and receive $679,000 in funding.

That sum will cover the cost of the program’s implementation only. The total cost of the program is estimated to be $5 million to $7 million annually, Sheriff Don Barnes told the Board of Supervisors. The cities that contract with the department for policing services are expected to bear about 80% of the annual cost, he said.

