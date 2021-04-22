O.C. Sheriff’s Dept. to investigate after video shows deputy saying ‘it’s stupid’ when called to enforce mask rules at Gelson’s

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy appeared to express sympathy for unmasked shoppers at a Gelson’s supermarket while also stating that the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd was a “dummy,” not a murderer, according to a video livestreamed on Facebook.

The deputy, who wore a name tag reading “P. Medeiros,” was maskless himself when he arrived at the supermarket in Dana Point on Tuesday in response to a call from employees about the unmasked group.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will begin a personnel investigation into the incident, said spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

“The opinions expressed by the deputy are his personal opinion, and are not representative of the opinions of the department or the sheriff,” Braun said in an email.

