O.C. sheriff’s deputy opens fire on man inside Foothill Ranch Walmart; Gun, knife recovered

A man who allegedly threatened authorities with a weapon inside a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday was hospitalized after at least one deputy opened fire.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call of suspicious activity at the Walmart located on Towne Center Drive about 9:40 p.m.

Arriving deputies contacted multiple people inside the store who were believed to be trying to return items they had not purchased, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

One of the people became uncooperative with deputies and pulled out a weapon, witnesses told investigators.

“A deputy-involved shooting occurred, and a male subject was struck,” the Sheriff’s Department stated in the news release.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A handgun and a knife believed to belong to the injured man were recovered at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A gun and a knife recovered following the Jan. 19, 2022, incident at a Foothill Ranch Walmart are seen in images provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Shopper Leslie Dash said the store was filled with shoppers when she heard someone scream, “No!”

“And then next you hear a big gunshot and everyone’s screaming and running out the back,” Dash said.

Two additional suspects, described as a male and a female, were believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle was located in Midway City, about 20 miles away from the Walmart, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A male and female matching the descriptions of those who fled from the Walmart were detained.

Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chad Taylor said it was fortunate no further injuries resulted from the incident.

“The time of day and the number of people in there. The incident could have escalated even further,” Taylor said. “But luckily for us in this incident we have no additional casualties other than the suspect.”

No additional suspects were being sought in connection with the incident, which is under investigation.

The deputies were equipped with body-worn cameras, according to the news release.