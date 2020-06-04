O.C. sheriff’s deputy under investigation for extremist group patches on uniform at George Floyd protest

An internal investigation was launched on June 3, 2020 into an OCSD’s deputy for extremist patches on his uniform. (credit @DPOC)

An unidentified Orange County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for wearing patches connected with extremist groups on his uniform during a protest in Costa Mesa over the killing of George Floyd.

Sheriff Don Barnes launched an internal investigation into the deputy, who was seen in photos and videos wearing the patch at a protest in Costa Mesa on Tuesday.

A patch of the United States flag partially covered by the logo of the Three Percenters above the word “Oathkeeper” was seen on the deputy’s uniform located in the middle of his tactical vest. Another patch of the historical Gadsen flag with a rattlesnake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” can also be seen on the uniform.

The deputy’s name was not visible.

An OC Sheriff's Deputy caught in far-right militia "Three Percenter" badges at a protest. They're known for:



✔️Attempted vehicle bombing in Oklahoma

✔️Burning effigy of KY Gov. Andy Bashear

✔️OR Wildlife Refuge standoff against police



CALL OC Sheriff's Office: (714) 647-7000 pic.twitter.com/QhRwlJRwSN — Democratic Party of OC (@DPOC) June 3, 2020

“These symbols are not department-approved and are prohibited by policy, and contradict the values of the Sheriff’s Department,” Barnes said in a statement.

Barnes said any symbol can have multiple meanings that are open to interpretation, but noted that is why non-approved symbols and patches are strictly prohibited.

All employees of the Sheriff’s Department have since been re-briefed about the uniform policy.

“This deputy’s decision to wear these patches, and the implication of his association with an extremist group, is unacceptable and deeply concerning to me,” Barnes noted. “Instances like this can forge a wedge separating law enforcement from the community we serve, especially during these turbulent times.”

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also issued a statement calling for an investigation.

“It is outrageous that a member of a law enforcement organization would be so brazen as to apparently wear a symbol of violence, discord and bigotry on his uniform, especially in the wake of the murder of George Floyd,” Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR-LA said.

According to CAIR-LA, the Three Percenters is a “patriot movement that pledges armed resistance against attempts to restrict private gun ownership.”

On Tuesday, protesters in Orange County took to the streets in Anaheim and Costa Mesa, as well as other cities across Southern California to denounce Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.