An Orange County youth soccer coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child molestation and possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police released the coach’s name and photo on Friday while asking for the public’s help finding other potential victims.

The coach, 39-year-old Joshua Clever of Santa Ana, is suspected of grooming a 14-year-old girl for months and then having unlawful sexual intercourse, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the coach spent six months “grooming” the girl, who was a soccer player he had access to through his job.

“Clever subsequently gained private access to Jane Doe and is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim,” police said.

The girl’s parents then found out and reported the crimes to police, who took Clever into custody last week.

After his arrest, detectives found out that Clever had pornographic images of teenage girls on his phone, police said.

Clever, who at that time was already out of custody after posting $100,000 bail, was arrested again on an additional charge of possession of child pornography.

Police did not name the organization Clever is employed by, only saying he works for a company in Santa Ana.

Detectives are now trying to identify the children in the images allegedly found on the coach’s phone, and any other victims the coach might have had access to while on the job.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call Costa Mesa Detective Alicia Defuria at 714-754-5364 or email her adefuria@costamesaca.gov. Callers can also contact Sg.t Jose Morales at 714-754-4933.