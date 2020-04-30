O.C. supervisor pushes back against Newsom on plan to close beaches, calls it ‘overreaction’

With Gov. Gavin Newsom poised to close beaches in a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some Orange County leaders are pushing back.

Newsom criticized beachgoers who hit the sand last weekend in Orange County, which has left its shores open while Los Angeles County has kept its beaches off-limits.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner released a statement saying the idea of closing the beaches was unwise.

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits,” he said. “Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far. I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.”

Please read my statement on the closure of Orange County beaches by @GavinNewsom. pic.twitter.com/blo7h3GoVl — Supervisor Don Wagner 🇺🇸 (@DonWagnerCA) April 30, 2020