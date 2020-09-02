O.C. to offer drive-thru voting for election at Honda Center in Anaheim

A view of the empty Honda Center on March 12, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

In these pandemic times, Orange County voters are about to be presented with an intriguing option: Cast your ballot without leaving your car.

Honda Center in Anaheim will serve as a polling place for the presidential election, with all Orange County citizens invited to drop off ballots there or vote in person — either inside the arena or inside their vehicle.

“A polling place in your car,” said Neal Kelley, Orange County’s registrar of voters.

Honda Center will be a one-stop voting location from October 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3.

