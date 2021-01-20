O.C. to open 2nd COVID-19 vaccination ‘super’ site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo

People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the opening day of the Disneyland vaccination “super Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site on Jan. 13, 2021, in Anaheim, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Orange County will open its second large COVID-19 vaccination site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo on Saturday, officials said.

Although Orange County joined neighboring regions in saying it faces a shortage of vaccine supply, it is working to expand access as doses become available through regional vaccine points of dispensing sites, or POD sites. The Soka University location will be the second such location in the county — the first being at Disneyland Resort — with plans to open three more.

“Orange County is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone who wants it,” said O.C. Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do in a written statement. “This second vaccination site at Soka University will allow us to vaccinate thousands more residents every day.”

The site is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and is by appointment only for those who qualify, which based on state guidelines, currently includes health care workers, people residing in skilled nursing facilities and county residents and workers 65 and over.

Appointments are available through Othena.com based on vaccine availability. Those who show up for their appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility.

Since the Disneyland inoculation site opened last week, approximately 21,782 people have been vaccinated, the county said.

The county’s three additional supersites will open in a phased approach as vaccine supply increases.

“The Orange County Health Care Agency is continuously requesting more doses from the State every day,” the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state health officials said Wednesday that vaccinating Californians 65 and over could take until June to complete unless the federal government speeds up vaccine shipments.

Orange County’s vaccination rollout slowed this week due to high winds in the region causing the Disneyland site to shut down for two days. The POD is scheduled to reopen Thursday.

For questions related to the county’s COVID-19 response, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.