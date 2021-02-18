O.C. to open mass COVID-19 vaccine site at Anaheim Convention Center

The Anaheim Convention Center will open next week as another one of Orange County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Starting Feb. 24, the new “Super POD” site will be giving out second doses of the Moderna vaccine to those who received their first dose nearby at Disneyland, county officials announced.

That’s when the Disneyland vaccine site will switch to only dispensing shots of the Pfizer vaccine, giving both first and second doses.

The Anaheim Convention Center, which will become the county’s third mass vaccine site, will start with only dispensing second doses from Moderna, but will later also inoculate those seeking their first shot.

Those who were meant to get their second dose at Disneyland will have to head to the Anaheim Convention Center instead, at the same date and time of their appointment, officials said.

People affected by this change would get a notification from Othena, Orange County’s online vaccine appointment portal.

Disneyland has given about 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots since opening as the county’s first mass vaccination site on Jan. 13.

Countywide, more than 376,700 shots had been administered — about 77% of them first doses only, according to county data from Feb. 8.

“These two sites will provide more options for Anaheim residents to get vaccinated where they live, while also serving people from across Orange County,” Mayor Harry Sidhu said in a statement. “Vaccines given in Anaheim will help save lives and allow us to get our theme parks, convention center and sports venues opened when the time is right.”

At the Anaheim Convention Center, vaccines will be given indoors at a 7,500-seat arena and a large exhibit hall. That means it’ll operate without disruptions from weather, which has forced the outdoor Disneyland vaccine site to temporarily close in the past, city officials said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus testing will continue on the southwest side of the convention center.

Vaccinations are given by appointment only, and those scheduled to get their shots are encouraged to show up no more than 30 minutes before their appointment time.

Orange County is currently vaccinating residents aged 65 and older, in addition to workers in multiple health-related categories and those who work as first responders in high-risk communities.

Also distributing the vaccine in the county are numerous health care providers and pharmacies.

Residents can make an appointment at a county-operated vaccine site online by clicking here. Those with questions can call 714-834-2000.