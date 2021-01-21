O.C. to open second mass vaccination site in Aliso Viejo amid supply issues

People have their temperatures taken last week at Disneyland, Orange County’s first COVID-19 mass vaccination site.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County’s second large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Soka University in Aliso Viejo on Saturday as officials continue their efforts to ramp up inoculations despite ongoing supply issues.

The announcement comes a week after the county launched its first vaccination center at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Eventually, the county plans to operate five centers, which health officials say is key to their goal of getting all residents vaccinated by July 4.

For now, only healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at the centers.

