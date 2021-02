Orange County’s Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park has been closed after a family noticed that a mountain lion was following a child over the weekend.

🚧 Park Closure 🚧 Out of an abundance of caution, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park is closed until further notice due to recent mountain lion activity. Please visit https://t.co/IWc7BQcgWF for updates. — OC Parks (@OCParks) February 7, 2021

