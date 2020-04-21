O.C. will allow golf courses to reopen while other coronavirus restrictions continue

Orange County leaders agreed Tuesday to allow public and private golf courses to reopen amid a push from residents to begin easing restrictions and closures that have been in place because of the coronavirus.

While the county hadn’t specifically included golf courses in its list of nonessential businesses during the pandemic, about 90% of them had curtailed operations in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, officials said.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow golf courses to reopen or, in some cases, stay open with certain recommendations for social distancing and cleanliness, including sanitizing golf carts after each use and staggering tee times for players. Restaurants and shops at the golf courses will remain closed.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett made the proposal after she said she spent about 10 hours on the phone over the weekend with golfers and golf course operators across the county who longed to get players out on the green again.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.