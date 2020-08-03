O.C. woman found dead at crash scene was killed prior to San Diego County collision: Police

Authorities say a woman found dead at the scene of a California car crash was killed before the collision. Police have arrested a homicide suspect.

The body of 56-year-old Jessie Villesca was discovered inside a pickup truck involved in a crash last week at an intersection in San Diego County, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Investigators suspect she died earlier in the day in Anaheim and was the victim of a homicide.

Police arrested the pickup’s owner, 30-year-old Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, on suspicion of her murder, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect are residents of Anaheim. Details on how the woman was killed or a possible motive were not immediately released.